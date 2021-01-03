Stephen A. Smith Trolls Cowboys Fans After Season-Ending Loss
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 3, 2021, 6:28 PM EST
Stephen A. Smith loves to have some fun with the Dallas Cowboys, especially when they lose. Sunday was no different as Dallas was eliminated from the postseason with a Week 17 loss to the New York Giants. Smith did what he did after and trolled the team's fans.
Here's video:
I'm sorry, but this is always entertaing.
The Cowboys' 23-19 loss to the Giants was an embarrassing mix of of Mike McCarthy incompetence and Andy Dalton ineptitude. It was a mess and now sets up the rival Giants to win the NFC East if the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Football Team Sunday night.