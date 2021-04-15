Stephen Curry Is Creating An Unbreakable Record
We've grown numb to Stephen Curry's greatness. This season has been wake-up call, placed by a motivated and inspired sharpshooter steadfastly reminding everyone that he's still here, even if the Golden State Warriors try to cling to relevancy. Since returning from a tailbone injury on March 29, Curry has scored at least 30 points in all eight games he's played, the longest such streak of his career. On Monday night he dropped 53 points on 10-of-18 shooting from beyond the arc. Last night brought with it 42 points on 11-of-16 marksmanship from distance.
It's the second time in Curry's career that he's made double-digit three-pointers in consecutive games. The only other player to do that in NBA history is James Harden. At this point, it shouldn't be a shock if Curry sinks at least 10 in his next contest, solely to have the plaque to himself. It'll be an incredible accomplishment if he does, but nowhere near as impressive as a record he currently holds, which is quietly ascending to one of the more unbreakable in all of sports.
Curry is one of five players in league history to have at least two games of 10 or more three-pointers made. Zach LaVine has two. Damian Lillard, J.R. Smith, and James Harden have three. Curry's teammate Klay Thompson has five. Add all those together and it's still three shy of the 19 Curry has to his name.
Put another way, only four players have ever had as many 10-plus triple games in their career as Curry posted in a 48-hour stretch. It's simply absurd.
The Splash Brothers signaled a new day for basketball. Once there was proof that distance shooting could be ridden to a championship, the governor came off. Watch the sport at any level and you see a bunch of people trying to be the next Curry. But what if there isn't a next Curry? What if we're watching the best shooter who will ever play in the NBA?
Consider this mark of 19, which is only going to grow. Let's say it stops at 25. What player is going to beat it? If Lillard is stuck at 3, what chances do others have? What type of player is going to be allowed to hoist the 16-22 triple tries within the framework of an offense? That is to say: there are plenty of people capable of making 10 from deep in a game, but pursuing that endeavor would be a recipe for disaster for their team.
What Curry is doing feels a bit like Rickey Henderson's 1,406 steals. Or Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak. Or Wilt Chamberlain's 118 50-point games. It just ... doesn't feel possible for someone to replicate it, unless something truly spectacular happens. It may not be the sexiest record, or the most mainstream. It's still pretty mythical stuff, which will only look more impressive if a spiritual successor never materializes. And we shouldn't be holding our breath on that happening.