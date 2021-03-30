Stephen Curry Mentioned Davidson Frat Parties, So Here's Some Embarrassing College Footage
The Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls, 116-102, on Monday night. Stephen Curry led a fairly balanced scoring attack with 32 points and rookie James Wiseman scored 12 points on eight field goal attempts. After the game, Stephen Curry was asked about what Wiseman was doing in the NBA compared to what Curry was doing back when he was Wiseman's age. According to Curry, having just lost to Maryland in the NCAA tournament as a freshman, he was looking for a frat party at Davidson.
It's hard to believe that the two-time MVP and three-time NBA Champion who was the son of a longtime NBA player was able to enjoy anything close to a normal college experience that included looking for frat parties, but he obviously did and there is video proof that he was once just one of the guys in the cafeteria. Literally, here's a video form Davidson of Curry and some friends parodying Asher Roth's 2009 hit, "I Love College."
"I Love College" was released on January 13, 2009, the day before Curry scored 39 points in a blowout win over Elon. A couple months later Davidson went on their Sweet 16 run and Curry's life took off. No, not because Curry would go on to be picked by the Warriors with the seventh overall pick in the NBA Draft in June, but because "I Love Commons," was uploaded to YouTube on May 6, 2009. Yes, it features Curry trying to slide down the bannister.
Fortunately, that music video and March Madness were not Curry's only on-camera appearances during his time in college. Someone put together a supercut of things Curry should definitely be asked about after the Warriors next game.
Your MVP would never.