The Big Lead

Adidas NCAA Alphabounce Slides, Get yours now

Adidas has launched their 2024 NCAA Alphabounce Slides and fans can now pick up their favorite team slides and get ready for the football season.

By Kilty Cleary

Adidas NCAA Alphabounce Slides
Adidas NCAA Alphabounce Slides / Fanatics
facebooktwitter

Attention all college sports fans! Adidas has just dropped the NCAA Adidas Alphabounce Slides, featuring 14 teams

Whether you're lounging at home, heading to class, or tailgating before the big game, these slides are the perfect way to showcase your school spirit.

Click on any photo or link below to check out the full collection of NCAA Adidas Alphabounce Slides on Fanatics.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Adidas Slides
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Adidas Slides / Fanatics

So, what are you waiting for? Slip into something that screams team spirit and enjoy every moment of the season in the most stylish and comfortable way.

Get Yours Today

  • Available Teams: 14 teams initially, with 8 currently on Fanatics
  • Perfect For: Lounging, watching games, repping your team on campus
  • Where to Buy: Fanatics (and keep checking for more teams!)
Indiana Hoosiers Adidas Slides
Indiana Hoosiers Adidas Slides / Fanatics
Mississippi State Bulldogs Adidas Slides
Mississippi State Bulldogs Adidas Slides / Fanatics
Grambling Tigers Adidas Slides
Grambling Tigers Adidas Slides / Fanatics
Louisville Cardinals Adidas Slides
Louisville Cardinals Adidas Slides / Fanatics
NC State Wolfpack
NC State Wolfpack Adidas Slides / Fanatics
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Adidas Slides
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Adidas Slides / Fanatics
Miami Hurricanes Adidas Slides
Miami Hurricanes Adidas Slides / Fanatics

Show your support in the most comfortable way possible and make every day game day with the new NCAA Adidas Alphabounce Slides.

Home/News