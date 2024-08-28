Steelers Finally Make 'Difficult Decision' at Starting Quarterback
By Joe Lago
The NFL preseason's most high-profile position battle was the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
Would the Steelers choose the experience of the 35-year-old Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion who presided over two losing seasons with the Denver Broncos? Or would Pittsburgh opt for the 25-year-old Fields, the 2021 No. 11 overall pick who showed flashes of his two-way talent in three years with the Chicago Bears?
On Wednesday, the Steelers finally made the much-anticipated call. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback for its September 8 season opener against the Falcons in Atlanta.
Tomlin said he spoke to both Wilson and Fields after Wednesday's practice to inform them of the team's decision. He also said naming the starting QB any earlier "would have put a deemphasis on the work we were able to get done out here from a developmental standpoint."
"It was a difficult decision, but not difficult in a negative way, to be quite honest with you," Tomlin told reporters. "It was difficult in a positive way.
"The decision was difficult because of what they're capable of doing. The decision was difficult because of how they conducted themselves, as opposed to the things that they fall short in, in terms of capabilities or negative conduct."
Wilson remained at the top of the Steelers' depth chart throughout training camp and the preseason despite missing time with a calf injury. Fields played in three preseason games, completing 19 of 27 passes for 199 yards and rushing for 48 yards on 13 carries, but it wasn't enough to overtake Wilson, who got on the field for six drives in the final two exhibitions and threw for 73 yards on 10-of-12 passing.
The big question now is whether Wilson can remain QB1. After Wednesday's practice, he said he is continually proving himself in the league, even in his 13th NFL season.
"I'm just focused on right now, the moment," Wilson told reporters. "What a great moment it is. Just being locked into that. Just having the heart of gratitude every day.
"This game is such a blessing, every time you get to do it. And so, I'm just excited to be a Pittsburgh Steeler like I said. They have a great organization, and with the (QB) room they've put together and coach Tomlin, what an honor it is."