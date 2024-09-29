Steelers at Colts live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
Get ready for some Sunday football action as the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) head to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts (1-2). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and fuboTV.
The Steelers have been rolling this season, and their 3-0 start has fans buzzing. Last week, they notched a 20-10 win over the LA Chargers, covering the -2.5 spread and hitting the Under on the 36 total points. The Steelers’ defense was nothing short of dominant, holding the Chargers to under 200 total yards and racking up 5 sacks. Talk about putting the pressure on!
Meanwhile, the Colts are coming off their first win of the season, a 21-16 victory over the Chicago Bears. Not only did they cover the 1-point spread, but the game also stayed under the 43.5-point total. It wasn't exactly pretty, but a win is a win, and it might be just what this team needs to get on track.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Date: Sunday, September 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
