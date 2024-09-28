State Fair Classic: Prairie View A&M vs Grambling, live stream, time, channel
By Kilty Cleary
The State Fair Classic is back, and you know what that means, it's time for some high-stakes HBCU football in the heart of Texas. This Saturday, the Grambling State Tigers (3-1) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-3) will face off at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
WATCH: The State Fair Classic Live | Stream on ESPN+
The Tigers have roared out of the gate this season, sitting pret at 3-1. They’ve shown they’re not here to mess around, putting on some impressive performances leading up to this classic matchup. With a strong offense and a defense that's been holding its own, Grambling State is bringing confidence and swagger to the Cotton Bowl.
Prairie View A&M vs Grambling
