Fantasy Football Week 6: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
By Liam McKeone
Welcome to The Big Lead's weekly start 'em, sit 'em column. We are here to dig into the toughest decisions you may be facing for your fantasy matchup this week and give you answers. Some of those answers may even be right!
Presenting our Week 6 start 'em, sit 'em calls.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
You already know everything in New England is broken. The Patriots are awful and everything is going wrong. But it would be fair to hesitate before sidelining Stevenson given he was a high-end RB2/low-end RB1 last season and was drafted accordingly. He started off the year okay but has gotten worse each game since Week 2 and bottomed out completely against the Saints on Sunday, gaining only 24 yards on eight carries and catching zero passes. The last note is particularly concerning for Stevenson's fantasy production and why it's time to move on, if you can. The Pats are utterly broken and everybody's fantasy stock plummets as a result. SIT 'EM
Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
After Kupp was placed on IR to start the year and Sean McVay said some awfully concerning things about his hamstring, anybody who took the Rams wideout with their first-round pick had to be worried. Thankfully, when Kupp came off IR for LA's Week 5 game against the Eagles, he looked pretty much like the fantasy monster of the last several seasons. He caught eight balls for 118 yards and played nearly all of the Rams' offensive snaps. While Puka Nacua might cut into his target share a little bit Kupp is still WR1 in that offense. START 'EM
DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
Moore put up an absolutely stupid statline on Thursday night against Washington, lapping nearly all other receivers on the week with a eight-catch, 230-yard, three-touchdown performance that made up for his fairly weak fantasy season to this point. He had a strong week the previous Sunday and it makes one wonder if Moore is getting closer to a consistent fantasy contributor after the entire Bears offense fell flat on its face to start the season. However, we cannot buy two decent weeks of football from Chicago. They have a tough divisional game against the Vikings next week and that defense is starting to come together under Brian Flores. It's more likely Justin Fields gets worse, not better, as the weeks go on and Moore suffers as a result. SIT 'EM
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
It is unfortunately time to admit that, despite the Cowboys' quality group of weapons, Prescott simply is not a good fantasy quarterback with Mike McCarthy calling the plays. Dallas has shifted to an offense largely made up of short passes and they struggle mightily in the red zone, meaning Prescott can't really put up yards in bunches or throw a bunch of TDs. We are not going to hold the 49ers' game against him too much because that defense is legit but his best game of the year to this point was a 19-point outing in Week 2. Every other week has been varying degrees of worse. You're better off looking elsewhere. SIT 'EM
DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Smith was basically nowhere to be found against the Rams on Sunday, catching only one pass on five targets for six yards. Not great! Fantasy managers knew going into the year that Smith would be a somewhat inconsistent option given he shares an offense with AJ Brown and a dominant run game, but he got lapped by Dallas Goedert this week too. Is it a sign that we should look elsewhere until Smith's role in the offense clarifies? Not necessarily. With Philly playing the Jets next week Sauce Gardner should be on Brown's tail for much of the contest, which means Jalen Hurts should be looking his way pretty often. Smith is primed for a bounceback week. START 'EM