Fantasy Football Week 4: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
By Liam McKeone
Welcome to The Big Lead's weekly start 'em, sit 'em column. It pairs wonderfully with our weekly waiver wire column. We are here to dig into the toughest decisions you may be facing for your fantasy matchup this week and give you answers. Some of those answers may even be right!
Presenting our Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls.
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Henry has been a fantasy god for the last five years, but Father Time might be taking its toll. Henry put up about 30 fantasy points combined in the first two weeks, which is pretty good but not the kind of production we're used to seeing out of the All-Pro back. Then he laid an egg against the Browns in Week 4, putting up 20 total yards on 11 rushing attempts and zero touchdowns. Cleveland's defensive line is legit and the Titans as a whole couldn't do much on Sunday, so how worried should you be?
Not worried enough to bench him. Not yet. Henry's production in the receiving game is nonexistent at this point as he's been completely replaced by Tyjae Spears on passing downs. But in games that the Titans can keep it close, Henry will be getting his touches. Definitely roll with him next week against an average Bengals defensive line. START 'EM
De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins scored a bajillion points against the Broncos and now you're wondering if every player on the offense is a viable fantasy option. A fair enough question, all things considered! Achane, for example, racked up nearly 50 points by rushing for 203 yards and recording two touchdowns on the ground and another two in the air. The previous week he had two touches. Total. It was an insane offensive explosion and for some justified the hype around Achane as a fantasy sleeper heading into the year.
Let's pump the brakes on that. Achane is exciting, for sure, but Raheem Mostert still holds the top spot in the RB room as the trusted veteran until we see otherwise. Most weeks there won't be room for both Achane and Mostert to put up points. And they'll be facing a *slightly* stiffer test defensively next week, to say the least, as they travel to Buffalo to play the Bills. Don't try to make up for the lost points from Week 4 when you had Achane on your bench. SIT 'EM
Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Jacobs has gotten off to a frustratingly slow start for fantasy managers after a stellar 2022, failing to score a touchdown through the first three weeks of the season and ranking pretty low in overall fantasy output compared to other primary backs. He's failed to reach double-digit points in standard half-point PPR leagues. All this despite receiving 100 percent of the carries for the Raiders and recording 10 catches through three games.
All that is not great. But! You have to assume the touchdown drought won't last for much longer. The Raiders are not a particularly good team but they can move the ball against most defenses in the NFL. This week in particular presents an optimal matchup as Las Vegas plays the Chargers, who have given up an average of 450 yards per game this season. START 'EM
Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
The good thing about the Chargers' defense being so bad is that the offense is always looking to score. Allen has had a preposterous few weeks and exploded against the Vikings on Sunday, catching 18 passes for 215 yards to go along with a passing TD on a trick play. He did so coming off a two-touchdown game in Week 3. And with Mike Williams done for the year, even more targets have opened up.
It certainly feels like there's a regression to the mean lurking around the corner for the 10th-year wideout. It is probably not going to come this week, though, as the Chargers take on a subpar Raiders secondary. On top of that, Justin Herbert will presumably look his way even more often as he adjusts to life without Williams. We'd caution against expecting another 30-plus point outing, but it'll be fruitful once more. START 'EM
Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
Last year Fields saved many a fantasy season when Chicago leaned fully into using the Ohio State product as a runner. Fields scored a bunch of TDs down the stretch and generally made up for his lack of passing success with plentiful rushing attempts and a handful of long scores. This meant Fields was seen as a viable fantasy option entering the year. Which was... a mistake. Obviously.
Fields has yet to put up more than 15 points through three weeks. The offense, for some insane reason, went completely away from using Fields as a runner and the unit as a whole is not functional. The defense is so bad they constantly have to play from behind. On top of it all, Fields has regressed as a player and is far closer to his rookie self as a fantasy option. When everything is as bad as it is in Chicago, you simply stay away. SIT 'EM