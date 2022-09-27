Fantasy Football Week 4: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Hello again! Here's The Big Lead's weekly start 'em, sit 'em column for all your fantasy football needs. Enjoy! (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert was a top-flight fantasy QB heading into the season but things are going downhill for him and his team. Herbert's rib cartilage fracture clearly hindered him this week, he just lost his All-Pro left tackle for the year and his top WR has a bum hammy. His one-touchdown, one-interception outing against Jacksonville seems more in line with what he's going to put forward over the next few weeks than his first two games. And even if the Chargers have an easy opponent, as they do against Houston this week, they won't push Herbert too hard in fear of hurting him further. If you have the choice, look elsewhere at the QB position this week. SIT 'EM
Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
Rashod Bateman has been pretty hit-or-miss this season and his fantasy output is directly tied to the Ravens' offensive strategy in ways other wideouts are not. But this upcoming week presents a great opportunity. Baltimore will host the Bills, who are missing most of their secondary due to injury issues and just allowed a 100-yard day to Jaylen Waddle. It should be a high-scoring game that requires a lot of passing on the Ravens' side. The opportunities will be there for Bateman. START 'EM
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
Miles Sanders remains a frustratingly inconsistent fantasy back, even after he finally scored a rushing touchdown in Week 1 after a drought that lasted all of 2021 in that area. The Eagles have a bad matchup for Sanders this week in Jacksonville, who currently boast the NFL's best run defense in terms of total yards given up and allows an average of 3.1 yards per carry. Philly also seems to be learning that its competitive hopes run through Jalen Hurts and his talented receiving core. There will be weeks where Sanders will get enough touches to start, but this doesn't feel like one of them. SIT 'EM
Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
Normally we'd be remiss to recommend anyone from the Browns' passing offense, but last week showed Jacoby Brissett's over-reliance on Amari Cooper, which makes Cooper a very reliable fantasy option. This is especially true for this week as the Browns take on the Falcons, who have given up the fourth-most fantasy points to wideouts so far this year. START 'EM
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire's statline from this past week is hilarious. Seven carries for zero yards and one touchdown paired with five receptions for 39 yards. That amounts to a pretty decent fantasy day. But the Chiefs are going up against an even stingier defensive line in Tampa Bay next week and CEH is not primed to have a particularly productive day. The Bucs' defense has given up the fewest fantasy points to running backs in the league. SIT 'EM