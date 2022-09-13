Fantasy Football Week 2: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books, and boy was it a doozy. A lot happened throughout the league, including a few season-changing injuries and, most importantly, fantasy hopes rose and fell drastically.
Here we visit five players who you may think about starting or sitting this week. We'll do the heavy lifting for you and explain why you should change your mind. Or stay the course.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Lamb is going to be on start 'em, sit 'em watch for a few weeks at least as the Cowboys attempt to make their way forward without Dak Prescott. Ezekiel Elliott owners will benefit immensely but few others will. We have no idea what the offense looks like under Cooper Rush, and while Lamb should see his fair share of targets, it's worth questioning if he can do anything with them as the only legitimate big-play threat on the field. For now, keep him on the bench and an eye to the future. SIT 'EM
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Etienne Jr. was a popular sleeper pick this year as hopes were high that Trevor Lawrence's stats would skyrocket in the post-Urban Meyer era, and James Robinson would be slow to start after tearing his Achilles last season. Those hopes were dashed, or at least put on hold, in Week 1 as Robinson received the lion's share of the rushing attempts while Etienne couldn't make much happen in the passing game. It's important to remember Etienne is basically a rookie after missing all of last season, and rookies take time to acclimate, especially when they aren't given boatloads of rushing attempts to usher their development along. Etienne is a great pick for sleeper leagues, but if you're trying to win Week 2, we'd avoid him. SIT 'EM
Allen Robinson, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Robinson was a big-time fantasy flop in his first game as a Ram, catching exactly one pass for 12 yards. But by and large, the entire Rams offense was a flop outside of Cooper Kupp. The bet here is that Robinson and the rest of the unit will get into a groove in Week 2 against a porous Falcons defense that gave up Michael Thomas' first touchdowns since 2019 in Week 1. Expectations should still be tempered given he's in a new offense, but Robinson will produce more this week. START 'EM
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Listen, we get it -- it's absurd to think of Kamara as anything other than an automatic start. But some may hesitate after a weak opening outing that featured no touchdowns and only 12 total touches for a grand total of 46 yards. Kamara doesn't have a great matchup next week, either -- the Bucs ranked third in total rushing yards allowed in 2021 and gave up the fifth-fewest rushing TDs out of any defense in the league. But it's still Alvin Kamara we're talking about here. He isn't going to blow up but he will produce numbers more akin to the RB1 label he's enjoyed for a few years now. START 'EM
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Boyd had a productive fantasy day in Week 1, mostly due to the absence of Tee Higgins. Higgins left the Bengals' opener against the Steelers with a concussion and his availability is in question for next week. Boyd stands to be the main beneficiary again should Higgins sit out, and is an obvious start if that's the case. However, even if Higgins is in, our money is on an offensive explosion from a pissed-off Joe Burrow that will allow everyone on the offense to eat. START 'EM