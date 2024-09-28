Stanford vs Clemson live stream, TV channel, time, channel, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
Get ready for an ACC showdown when the Stanford Cardinal head to Memorial Stadium to take on the No. 17 Clemson Tigers this Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon ET and you can catch all the action on ESPN and fuboTV.
This game is shaping up to be an offensive showcase. Both teams know how to light up the scoreboard, with Clemson sitting at 15th in scoring and Stanford holding their own at 61st. But with defenses that are still trying to find their groove, we could see a lot of big plays and back-and-forth action.
Tune in tonight and catch all the action on Saturday night under the lights in Week 5.
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Stanford vs Clemson (-23.5)
