Stanford vs Clemson live stream, TV channel, time, channel, how to watch

Catch the Week 5 college football action between Stanford and No. 17 Clemson on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Clemson Tigers running back Jay Haynes celebrates scoring a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Clemson Tigers running back Jay Haynes celebrates scoring a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack. / Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Get ready for an ACC showdown when the Stanford Cardinal head to Memorial Stadium to take on the No. 17 Clemson Tigers this Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon ET and you can catch all the action on ESPN and fuboTV.

This game is shaping up to be an offensive showcase. Both teams know how to light up the scoreboard, with Clemson sitting at 15th in scoring and Stanford holding their own at 61st. But with defenses that are still trying to find their groove, we could see a lot of big plays and back-and-forth action.

Tune in tonight and catch all the action on Saturday night under the lights in Week 5.

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Stanford vs Clemson (-23.5)

