St. Kitts and Nevis Player Takes Wicked Shot to the Groin in Loss to USMNT
This is a video of a man not having a good time.
Gerard Williams had a rough night Wednesday and things are unlikely to improve over the next few days. For starters, his national team, St. Kitts and Nevis, was routed by the United States 6-0 at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. If that wasn't enough, he took an absolute howitzer of a shot directly to the crotch late in the match. It looked horribly painful.
Here's video of what happened:
Good lord that looks painful. Please do not sign me up for a soccer ball to the pills.
Christian Roldan put every bit of power he had behind that shot and Williams took it directly to the junk. On the broadcast you could actually hear him yell when he got hit. He remained down for a few minutes and was attended to by trainers, but let's be real, he's not going to be well for quite some time.
The U.S. dominated its opposition in the match. The young squad controlled things from the jump and scored at will. Jesus Ferreira led the way, scoring three goals for a hat-trick. Djordje Mihailovic added two and Bryan Reynolds tallied his first goal with the national team.
If not for St. Kitts and Nevis keeper Julani Archibald's heroic work in net, the score could have easily been 10-0. He made nine saves, Williams' junk added another.