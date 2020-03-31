Sports Illustrated Staffers Say They Are Out
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 30 2020
TheMaven, which operates Sports Illustrated's editorial on a license via the brand's parent company Authentic Brands Group, announced a round of layoffs today in the wake of anticipating losing about $30 million in expected revenue on account of the advertising market drying up to coronavirus. This includes SI, where Ben Strauss of the Washington Post reports that "at least" six editorial staffers and one business-side employee have been laid off.
So far, these are the staffers who have announced they are exiting:
All signs point to it being a brutal few months in both sportswriting and digital media at-large. Hopefully this will all come to pass sooner than later.