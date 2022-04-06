10 Sports Emmy Categories We're Watching
Nominations for the 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday and there will be some serious competition for the top honors. There are 10 categories we're especially interested in and the list of nominees for those is below.
Outstanding Personality/Studio Host
Rece Davis -- ESPN, ESPN2, ABC
Rich Eisen -- NFL Network, Peacock, NBCSN, DirecTV, B/R Live
Ernie Johnson -- TNT
Mike Tirico -- NBC
Scott Van Pelt -- ESPN
Outstanding Personality/Play-by-Play
Mike Breen -- ABC
Joe Buck -- Fox, FS1, NFL Network
Ian Eagle -- TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV
Al Michaels -- NBC
Jim Nantz -- TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV
Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst
Jay Bilas -- ESPN, ESPN2, ABC
Nate Burleson -- CBS, CBS Sports Network, Nickelodeon, NFL Network
Kirk Herbstreit -- ESPN, ESPN2, ABC
Harold Reynolds -- MLB Network
Kenny Smith -- TNT
Outstanding Personality/Sports Event Analyst
Troy Aikman -- Fox, NFL Network
Cris Collinsworth -- NBC
Gary Danielson -- CBS
Kirk Herbstreit -- ESPN, ESPN2, ABC
Peyton Manning -- ESPN2, ESPN+
Outstanding Personality/Reporter
Tom Rinaldi -- Fox, FS1, NFL Network
Holly Rowe -- ESPN, ESPN2, ABC
Lisa Salters -- ESPN, ABC
Michele Tafoya -- NBC
Tracy Wolfson -- TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV
Outstanding Live Series
Fox College Football -- Fox, FS1
Fox MLB -- Fox, FS1
Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli -- ESPN2, ESPN+
NFL on CBS -- CBS
Sunday Night Football -- NBC
Outstanding Hosted Edited Series
Back on the Record with Bob Costas -- HBO, HBO Max
E: 60 -- ESPN
Eli's Places -- ESPN+
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel -- HBO, HBO Max
The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED -- HBO, HBO Max
Outstanding Studio Show -- Weekly
College GameDay -- ESPN
Fox NFL Sunday -- Fox
Inside the NBA on TNT -- TNT
NFL Slimetime -- Nickelodeon
Outside the Lines -- ESPN
Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily
The Dan Patrick Show -- Peacock
Good Morning Football -- NFL Network
NASCAR Race Hub -- FS1
Pardon the Interruption -- ESPN
The Rich Eisen Show -- Peacock
SportsCenter -- ESPN
Outstanding Documentary Series -- Serialized
Formula 1: Drive to Survive -- Netflix
Golden: The Journey of USA"s Elite Gymnastics -- Peacock
Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys -- HBO, HBO Max
Last Chance U: Basketball -- Netflix
Simone vs. Herself -- Facebook Watch