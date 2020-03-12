Here's a List of All Sporting Events That Have Been Canceled/Suspended Because of Coronavirus
By Bobby Burack | Mar 12 2020
Several sporting events have been canceled or suspended in the past 24 hours due to the spread of the coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic. The ongoing concern is likely to cause more scheduled events in and around the sports world to reschedule if they are to take place at all.
Here is an updating list:
NBA's season is suspended.
The Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, Pac 12, Conference USA, A-10, MAC, ACC, and AAC Tournaments have all been canceled.
Washington Redskins suspend all travel.
The NHL season has been postponed.
The MLS season has been postponed.
NFL as canceled all draftee facility visits.
SEC baseball season has been suspended until at least March 30.
*This is an updating article.