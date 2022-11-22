'Spirited' Review: Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds' 'Christmas Carol' Musical
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds got together and made a Christmas movie musical for Apple TV. On this edition of The Big Lead Big Stream Holiday Podtacular we watched and discussed the first and only modern adaptation of A Christmas Carol, Spirited. And in addition to that we discussed another Christmas movie from one of the stars that was originally released in the early 2000's. That's right, we took a look back at Just Friends.
Spirited was very self-aware, but enjoyable throughout. Well, except for one scene that probably downgraded the film from an annual tradition to something super depressing. But the songs were cool!
After Spirited we looked back at Just Friends, the Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, Anna Farris movie from 2005 which is so much better than its trailer. Good grief this trailer is obnoxious. Just Friends is definitely of a different era, but holds up pretty well. Like Son-in-Law, it perfectly captures the feeling of returning home for the holidays.
Next week we'll be back with Love Actually and so much more as December finally arrives. Happy Thanksgiving. Happy holidays. Please rate and subscribe. There is nothing more important around the holidays than supporting your local sports, media and pop culture bloggers.