Spencer Hall Out at Vox Media After 11 Years
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 02 2020
Spencer Hall has been a fixture at Vox Media and SB Nation for more than a decade. On Tuesday, he announced he had accepted a buyout and will no longer be with the company.
Hall took to Twitter to issue thank yous:
Hall is one of the original throwback sports bloggers, who were supremely influential at the outset of the medium. His original site, Every Day Should Be Saturday, was a must-read for college football fans. That site was launched in 2005 and moved to SB Nation in 2010, but was shuttered last year.
Hall's contributions were creative and so different than the rest of the fare consumed by college football fans. He was a unique, witty voice, with a brilliant writing style and his satire work was rarely matched among sportswriters. Like the time he wrote about the 2010 college football season in the voice of Christopher Hitchens. Or the time he broke down a ridiculous Appalachian State promo video. But Hall wasn't just an off-the-wall comedic writer, he could also be so poignant, like when he wrote about attending the Istanbul Derby match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.
In 2019, Hall helped launch Banner Society, a website under the SB Nation umbrella. He's also a co-host on the Shutdown Fullcast podcast. He was also a frequent guest on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.
There's no word on where Hall will go next, but SB Nation certainly won't be the same without him.