Roundup: Spencer Elden, the 'Nevermind' Baby, is Suing Nirvana; Rachel Maddow's Salary
Kanye West changing his name to Ye ... and his next 'Donda' listening party will offer vaccines ... Rachel Maddow is making $30 million a year and she can't even shoot three's... the baby from the Nevermind cover is suing Nirvana ... Only Fans decides to stick to porn ... New York added another 12,000 COVID deaths from the Cuomo era ... a former Good Morning America Executive Producer has been named in a lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting two ABC staffers ... the making of 'Impeachment: An American Crime Story' ... there's a 'Karate Kid' musical coming ... someone captured video of a tortoise killing and eating a bird ... breaking: trailers use new slow versions of popular songs ....
Suns unveil Aztec inspired uniform concept. [AZ Central]
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have the fourth most offensive mascot. [New York Post]
Matthew Stafford ready to finally start winning in Los Angeles. [ESPN]
Damian Lillard addressed trade rumors again. [CBS Sports]
Teddy Bridgewater won the Broncos starting QB competition. [ESPN]
Serena Williams pulls out of the US Open. [NBC Sports]
Seahawks tight end Luke Wilson retired because of a heart issue. [Yahoo!]
OAN really is something.
A few years old, but this video of a young fan surprising John Cena will make you feel things.
Allen Iverson tweeted some of his high school football highlights. Unreal.