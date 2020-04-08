Spencer Dinwiddie Explains How He'd Fix the Chicago Bulls
By Liam McKeone | Apr 08 2020
We all know Spencer Dinwiddie is an enterprising basketball player. Just this year he negotiated with the NBAPA to allow for parts of his contract to be paid out in Bitcoin. But his newest endeavor may be his most ambitious yet.
Dinwiddie, bored at home with access to Twitter like everyone else, saw all the news circulating today about the Bulls looking for a new personnel man to run their front office. He decided to toss his hat in the ring, because why not?
But, as to be expected of someone like Dinwiddie, he didn't stop there. An hour later he tweeted out his course of action to turn the Bulls from the lottery-bound team they were before the season was put on hold to a playoff contender. You can read the whole thread here, but to save us all some time, I'll lay out the plan as constructed below:
1. Trade Tomas Satoransky and a draft pick for Dinwiddie.
2. Call Rich Paul and agree to sign with Klutch before he gives himself a max contract, but only if he sends over Anthony Davis.
3. Trade Thaddeus Young, Cristiano Felicio, Wendell Carter Jr., and a first-round pick for Davis.
4. Keep Antonio Blakeney, Shaq Harrison, Chandler Hutchinson, and Daniel Gafford as bench pieces. Acquire two Jared Dudley-type vets at the end of the bench for chemistry.
5. Get rid of Ryan Arcidiacono and Luke Kornet to free up money and sign Moe Harkless.
6. Add Marcus Morris on a title contention discount for some toughness.
7. Use the Bulls' lottery pick to select a three-and-D wing who can also defend point guards.
8. Explore an Otto Porter for Andre Drummond trade to acquire more big man depth.
9. Let Anthony Davis call all the shots from then on, including a collaboration on the coaching decision.
*Deep breath* Okay, got all that?
That would certainly be a quick turnaround, and I'm sure the Lakers would be just fine with that return for Davis. Dinwiddie demonstrates some savviness with his wing acquisitions, too.
Chicago should give him a call. What do they have to lose?