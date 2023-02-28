Special FanDuel + DraftKings Promo Code
With another thrilling week of sports action ahead, including the start of conference tournaments in college basketball and spring training in baseball, DraftKings and FanDuel both have spectacular promos to build your bankroll for the coming months.
In total, you could get an easy $150 PLUS up to $1,000 in bet insurance to swing for the fences! Find out below how each special offer works and how to claim them.
DraftKings Promo
If you sign up for DraftKings and bet $5 on any team's moneyline in any sport, you'll win $150 in bonus bets if the team you bet on wins! That's +3000 odds for ANYONE to win!
Follow these steps to get your $150:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code necessary)
2. Verify your identity
3. Deposit at least $5
4. Bet $5 or more on any team's moneyline in any sport
That's it! Provided you're a new user and bet at least $5, you'll automatically receive $150 in bonus bets if the team you bet on wins the game.
You can bet on ANY team you want and it doesn't matter how large the odds are! Feel free to look at a team like the Sabres in the NHL tonight as -200 favorites or even someone like Dayton (-1200) in college basketball. No matter what, you'll get $150 in bet credits if your team wins!
Remember that it must be a moneyline bet and not a spread pick to qualify for the offer.
Sign up for DraftKings now to get +3000 odds for any team to win tonight!
FanDuel Promo
FanDuel Sportsbook is joining the party by giving new users bet insurance of up to $1,000! You can bet on anything you want and get refunded in bonus bets if you lose!
Here are the steps to follow:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code necessary)
2. Complete the identity verification
3. Deposit $10 or more
Then, you're ready to bet! Your first wager of up to $1,000 will be fully insured and refunded in bonus bets if you lose with no strings attached!
You can bet on whatever you'd like, from a spread play to a prop pick even to a wild parlay! No matter what, you can swing for the fences knowing you can't lose either way.
Only new FanDuel users can claim this offer - sign up for FanDuel now to get $1,000 worth of bet insurance while you still can!
Between these two sportsbooks, you've got an easy $150 available PLUS up to $1,000 in bonus bets! Get your bankroll set for the exciting action ahead and sign up for both sportsbooks now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.