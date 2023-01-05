Michigan Republican John James Took a Shot at the Detroit Lions During House Speaker Nominations
The Detroit Lions are in the playoff hunt going into the final week of the season and on the verge of finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2017. Despite the fact that they've earned the a spot in the final primetime game of the NFL regular season, they're still searching for respect. And they still find themselves the butt of the joke. On Thursday afternoon, during nominations for the Speaker of the House, Michigan Rep. John James used the local team as a losing example.
"We want to talk about people who can win? I'm a Lions fan [and] I'm well acquainted with snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Ya'll, we need to learn how to win."
Dan Campbell and the 2022 Detroit Lions do not deserve this. Especially since they have a better record this year (8-8) than Kevin McCarthy (0-7 and counting).