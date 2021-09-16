Roundup: SpaceX Puts Civilians in Space; Nicki Minaj's Wild Week on Twitter
Christopher Nolan has a few demands for his next movie ... SpaceX launched the first all-civilian crew into orbit ... the first look at Guillermo del Toro's new movie ... the US and UK are going to help Australia get some nuclear subs ... 1,400 dolphins slaughtered as part of a centuries old tradition ... one in 500 Americans has died from COVID ... one Capitol police officer revealed the secure location where lawmakers were going to hide during the Insurrection ... a look at the history of Black westerns ... Alex Murdaugh told a former client to kill him before shooting himself ... two women of color are going to run for mayor of Boston ... has Donald Trump been lying about election fraud?
The Jets let undermined Zach Wilson last week. [New York Post]
The Milwaukee Bucks have made Lisa Byington the first female play-by-play announcer of a major sport in the United States. [Yahoo!]
Nicki Minaj is having an incredible week on Twitter, but she has not been invited to the White House. [The Daily Beast]
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attended fashion week which is a sure sign he's a star. [GQ]
Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols testified about their abuse and the FBI's inaction. [NBC News]
And here's FOX News discussing Nicki Minaj's latest tweet.
The first trailer for West Side Story.
Is this a Ted Lasso prequel movie? Probably not, but it could explain Coach Beard.