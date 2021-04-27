Roundup: S&P 500, Nasdaq Set Records; Rita Ora Is Dating Taika Waititi; Jeff Bridich Resigns as Rockies GM
Justice Department to probe Louisville Police Department ... U.S. to share 60 million AstraZeneca COVID doses with other countries ... Supreme Court to hear major gun rights case ... S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at all-time highs ... Tesla posted record profits to start the year ... The states that will gain and lose seats in next Congress ... U.S. population grew at slowest pace since the 1930s ... Colorado cops laugh after violently arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia ... Oscars ratings hit all-time low ... Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are dating ... Kanye West's sneakers from 2008 Grammy's fetched $1.8 million ... Dana White is angry at the media again ... Jeff Bridich stepped down as Rockies GM ... Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee retired ... Zion Williamson the fastest to 2,000 career points since Michael Jordan ... NFL Twitter fooled by fake Chargers-Giants trade ... The Clippers signed DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season ...
Kyle Shanahan's secrecy is fun [Sports Illustrated]
The metamorphosis of Rashod Bateman [The Ringer]
Can Justin Fields be the Ohio State QB who finally success in the NFL? [The Athletic]
Why the world should worry about India [The Atlantic]
MLB power rankings after an intense week [CBS Sports]
Don't penalize Madison Bumgarner for throwing a dumb no-hitter [The Big Lead]
After his surprising Best Actor Oscar win, Anthony Hopkins paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman:
HOT TAKE ALERT: Shohei Ohtani is good at baseball.
Jomboy breaks down umpires rejecting Aaron Boone's replay request and his subsequent ejection:
Chris Stapleton -- "Starting Over"
Drivin' N' Cryin' -- "Straight to Hell"