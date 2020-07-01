'South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut' Is Still Brilliant 21 Years Later
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 01 2020
The South Park movie is now officially old enough to buy alcohol in the United States. Yes, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut was released on June 30, 1999, making it 21 years-old. Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Academy Award-nominated film is a brilliant, musical attack on censorship, and is as relevant today as it was the day it premiered. And it's still just as hilarious.
On rewatch, it's clear Parker and Stone crafted a movie ahead of its time. Censorship in media is still a big issue today and their satire of mob mentality leads to incredible moments throughout the film. As does the commentary on the increasing militarism of the United States -- remember, this came two years before 9/11 -- and the helplessness kids feel in big moments. They also parody themselves throughout the film as you can see plenty of them in vulgar Canadian comedians Terrance and Phillip.
With songs like "Uncle F*cka," "Hell Isn't Good," "Blame Canada," "Kyle's Mom's a Bitch" and "What Would Brian Boitano Do?" the movie succeeds as a musical and telegraphed Parker and Stone's eventual foray into Broadway. Yes, this movie absolutely laid the groundwork for both 2004's Team America: World Police and The Book of Mormon.
And thanks to this film, we got to see Robin Williams perform "Blame Canada" at the Oscars in 2000:
South Park was less than a full season old before plans began for the movie. While the show was a smash hit for Comedy Central, the movie rapidly elevated Parker and Stone to genius status. The comedy is so fearless, the satire so biting, and the use of foul language so perfect that few could match them in the medium. I mean, they made a movie about a cartoon and made sure to get it a hard R-rating.
The following NSFW compilation shows how many times characters say "f*ck" in the movie (spoiler alert: it's 136):
Everything about this movie is wonderful, as long as you don't mind the intense use of profanity. From America's war with Canada over an obscenity-laced film by Terrance and Phillip, to Saddam Hussein's graphic sexual relationship with Satan, to the boys joining a resistance group in an homage to Les Miserables, it all works on different levels. There's biting commentary, intelligent satire, perfectly-timed witty quips and a general silliness. There's truly something for every sense of humor.
If you've never seen South Park Bigger, Longer & Uncut -- or haven't seen it in a while -- it's worth a watch. With Parker and Stone guiding the ship, you'll be in capable hands.