South Alabama vs LSU live stream, TV channel, time, channel, how to watch

Catch the Week 5 college football action between South Alabama and No. 14 LSU on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

CFB Week 5: South Alabama vs. LSU
It's time for some SEC football as the South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) hit the road to take on the LSU Tigers (3-1) this Saturday evening at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET and will air on the SEC Network and fuboTV.

The Jaguars are on a roll, winning back-to-back games, including a dominant 48-14 victory over Appalachian State last week, while LSU is on a winning streak of their own, with three consecutive victories, the latest being a 34-17 victory over UCLA.

WATCH: South Alabama vs LSU Live

