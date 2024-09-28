South Alabama vs LSU live stream, TV channel, time, channel, how to watch
Catch the Week 5 college football action between South Alabama and No. 14 LSU on Saturday.
By Kilty Cleary
It's time for some SEC football as the South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) hit the road to take on the LSU Tigers (3-1) this Saturday evening at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET and will air on the SEC Network and fuboTV.
The Jaguars are on a roll, winning back-to-back games, including a dominant 48-14 victory over Appalachian State last week, while LSU is on a winning streak of their own, with three consecutive victories, the latest being a 34-17 victory over UCLA.
WATCH: South Alabama vs LSU Live | Stream free on Fubo
South Alabama vs #14 LSU
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream free on Fubo)
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.