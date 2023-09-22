Roundup: Sophie Turner Is Suing Joe Jonas; 49ers Dominate the Giants; NBA Makes Rule Changes
Rupert Murdoch resigned as chair of Fox, News Corp ... Justice Department charges IT worker with espionage ... Two dead, more than 40 injured in New York bus crash ... Biden administration to ban medical debt from Americans' credit scores ... Stock futures flat entering Friday ... GOP hardliners block defense spending bill ... Senate confirms two more military leaders despite Tuberville blockade ... Sophie Turner is suing Joe Jonas over custody of kids ... A review of "Expend4bles" ... SAG-AFTRA backed "Dancing With the Stars" cast ... Cowboys lose Trevon Diggs for the season ... Panthers don't expect Bryce Young to play this week ... Duke lands five-star recruit Kon Knueppel ... NBA adds a flop penalty and a second coach's challenge ... The 49ers dominated the Giants ...
NSYNC reunited to take on the Hot Ones gauntlet.
Conan O'Brien reflected on the 30th anniversary of Late Night.
Biography's Mick Foley documentary.
Blink-182 -- "One More Time"