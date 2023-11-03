Roundup: Sophie Turner Is Dating Peregrine Pearson; Victor Wembanyama Explodes For 38; MLB Offseason Begins
House approves Israel aid package ... Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on all counts in crypto fraud trial ... Israel forces advance on Gaza ... Nasdaq futures slip on Apple earnings ... Senate confirms three more senior military officials ... Trump's sons deflect blame for their company's fraud ... Former Memphis officer pleads guilty in Tyre Nichols death ... "Loki" debuts lower in streaming rankings ... Sophie Turner is dating aristocrat Peregrine Pearson ... "White Lotus" Season 3 and "It" prequel series likely moving to 2025 ... "House of the Dragon" Season 2 gets premiere date ... Big Ten ADs want action from conference on Michigan sign-stealing ... Nelson Cruz announces his retirement ... MLB teams begin re-signing their free agents ... Jon Rahm withdraws from TGL ... Victor Wembanyama exploded for 38 points in win over the Suns ...
Breaking down the 2024 Big Ten football schedule [ESPN]
Big Ten coaches are frustrated with the league's handling of Michigan [The Athletic]
The Chicago Bulls face a serious reckoning [Yahoo Sports]
An idiot's guide to the NBA in-season tournament [The Ringer]
The Rangers' improbable title run was built on trust [Sports Illustrated]
Bob Knight and the legacy of a flawed genius [The Big Lead]
Highlights of Victor Wembanyama's 38-point, 10-rebound game.
Amelia Dimoldenberg braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Bob Knight on David Letterman.
Mike Woodson on Bob Knight's death.
Van Halen -- "Runnin' With the Devil"