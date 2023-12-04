Shots Of Snow at Lambeau Field For Packers-Chiefs Are Crazy
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are visiting Lambeau Field for Sunday Night Football. As if the football gods peered into my dreams and decided to grant them, snow has hit Wisconsin in the hours before the game. The only thing I like more than a snow game, is a night snow game. The shots of the snow coming down in the hours before the game are crazy.
Check some of these out:
If those shots aren't enough to create excitement for NFL fans, Taylor Swift will be at Lambeau cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce for the big game.
The team that handles the conditions the best will win Sunday night. This is a key game. It's a chance for the 8-3 Chiefs to snag a big road win, while the 5-6 packers are looking to keep rolling following consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions. It should be a fun one.