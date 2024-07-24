Snoop Dogg to Be Torchbearer For Final Leg of Paris 2024 Olympics
The Paris 2024 Olympics is set to kick off on July 26, and the opening ceremonies will see a multitude of countries preparing to achieve their goals of securing gold medals in myriad Olympic events like track and field, swimming, boxing, and more.
Every time the Olympics rolls around, a flag bearer is chosen for both the men's and women's sports for their respective countries. Fellow Olympians vote on who should be granted the honor of carrying the U.S. flag, with NBA star LeBron James and tennis superstar Coco Gauff securing the honor in Paris.
Another honor that is bestowed on athletes, citizens, and important figures is to be a torchbearer. The torch bearers are responsible for transporting the famous torch to the host country gauntlet to be lit signaling the start of the Olympic Games.
Some of the most famous torchbearers have been Michel Platini (Albertville 1992), Antonio Rebollo (Barcelona 1992), Muhammad Ali (Atlanta 1996), Cathy Freeman (Sydney 2000) and David Beckham (London 2012).
Now, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will feature a highly unique torchbearer in legendary rapper, Snoop Dogg. Snoop will also be one of the torchbearers responsible for carrying the torch through its final leg in the town of Saint-Denis.
Saint-Denis Mayor Mathieu Hanotin also announced that Snoop will take the torch from Slimane, France's 2024 Eurovision singer, in front of the Basilica Cathedral of Saint-Denis.
Snoop is already in Paris, ready for his historic honor. Snoop has been an integral part of sports media in the U.S., especially in recent years. He has appeared in broadcasts for the NBA, NHL, and NFL. He will also serve as a special correspondent for NBC during the Paris 2024 Olympics.
While it may seem odd that Snoop has been selected as a torchbearer, the criteria for carrying the torch has spread to important figures worldwide. According to a statement from the official Olympics site:
"The torchbearers will represent the outstanding diversity of our society: women and men, national and local public figures, as well as citizens selected from among the public, including people with disabilities. With France organizing the Paralympic Summer Games for the first time in its history, Paris 2024 will use the Relay as an opportunity to promote a more inclusive society. The same criteria for selecting torchbearers will be applied for the Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays."