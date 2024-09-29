SNF: Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The undefeated Buffalo Bills travel to face the Baltimore Ravens in a Sunday Night Football showdown at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a 47-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, showing why they’re considered one of the top teams in the league this season. Josh Allen was a man on a mission, completing 23-of-30 passes for 263 yards and throwing 4 touchdowns. The offensive line gave him plenty of time in the pocket, and he made the Jaguars pay. Buffalo’s ground game was equally impressive, racking up 122 rushing yards and adding 2 more touchdowns to the scoreboard.
The Baltimore Ravens might have a 1-2 record, but they’re not a team to underestimate. Last Sunday, they narrowly escaped with a 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a game that saw them nearly blow a 28-6 lead. The Ravens rushed for a whopping 274 yards and 3 touchdowns, showcasing their elite ground game. However, their struggle to maintain a comfortable lead raises some questions about their defense’s ability to contain high-powered offenses like Buffalo's.
Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Date: Sunday, September 29
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bills vs Ravens (-2.5)
O/U: 46.5
