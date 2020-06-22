Skip Bayless Twitter, Wife, Net Worth, Age, and More: Everything to Know About the 'Undisputed' Host
By Liam McKeone | Jun 22 2020
Skip Bayless is the host of Undisputed alongside Shannon Sharpe, one of Fox Sports' daily studio shows. The controversial sports media star has many a hot take to galvanize the masses and presumably lead you here, curious about how Bayless has gotten to where he is.
Bayless attended Vanderbilt University for journalism and got his first job at the Miami Herald. He then jumped to the Los Angeles Times before heading to Texas to work for the Dallas Morning News and then the Dallas Times Herald. He wrote several books on the '90s Cowboys during his time down south. After that, he headed to the Windy City and became the lead sports columnist for the Chicago Tribune. Bayless left the print journalism industry as his main occupation in 2001. He was hired by ESPN in 2004 to host shows and write columns. In 2007, Bayless was named a host of First Take, where he worked until parting ways with ESPN in 2016. That's when he joined FOX and started Undisputed.
Here's everything else you need to know about Bayless.
Skip Bayless Twitter
Here is a link to Bayless' Twitter account, which will probably get you worked up. But you knew that already.
Skip Bayless Wife
Bayless is married to Ernestine Sclafani. Unlike many media personalities, Bayless talks about his wife a lot on air. She even wrote a book for partners of sports fans, filled with advice from her years as the wife of a man whose job is to constantly be aware of the sports environment. This book is entitled Balls: How to keep your relationship alive when you live with a sports-obsessed guy.
Skip Bayless Net Worth
Celebrity Net Worth gives Bayless a net worth of $13 million, a number that is unconfirmed.
Skip Bayless Age
Bayless is 68-years-old and in pretty great shape for a dude in his late 60s.
Skip Bayless Salary
Bayless reportedly makes $6 million a year working at FOX, according to an article written by Mike McCarthy of Front Office Sports in May 2020. Bayless' contract expires in September.
Skip Bayless Instagram
Here is a link to Bayless' Instagram account, where he mostly shows off his drip instead of his takes. Speaking of which...
Skip Bayless Drip Bayless
Bayless has earned a reputation for posting his outfits and has adopted the nickname Drip Bayless. He's a big fan of posting pictures of himself in Jordans. For those who don't know, Drip is a term for style. It's a bit tongue-in-cheek, but Bayless definitely has better taste than most men his age.
Skip Bayless Lil Wayne
One of the most unlikely friendships in sports media history exists between Bayless and rapper Lil Wayne. Wayne is a big Packers fan and has made many appearances on Undisputed to hang out with Bayless to shoot the bull about his team. He also let the media personality drive around his Lambo in Miami during the 2020 Super Bowl