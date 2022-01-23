Skip Bayless is Sick After the Bucs Lost to the Rams

MATT STAFFORD VERY NEARLY FUMBLED THE BALL AWAY ON FIRST DOWN, THEN THE BUCS DB FELL DOWN AND LET KUPP GET OPEN ON 2ND, THEN A SLOT BLITZ LEFT PRO BOWLER WINFIELD ON KUPP, WHO RAN RIGHT BY HIM FOR THE GAME-WINNER. SUCH AN UN-BRADY COLLAPSE BY HIS D - SHADES OF COUNTERFEIT BILL.