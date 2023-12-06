Skip Bayless Reveals Old Cowboys Sources While Defending The Athletic's Reporting on Zach Wilson
By Liam McKeone
As shocking as I'm sure it is to learn, there are things happening today other than The Big Lead's 2023 Sports Media Awards. You'll be less shocked to learn that a lot of those things are centered around the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers, and the report from The Athletic that Zach Wilson was reluctant to take back the starting QB gig for the team. After the initial reports on Monday, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday for a formal sitdown and, unexpectedly, did not complain about the reporters in question or the entire concept of media. Instead, the quarterback ripped his own organization for letting the leaks get out there and accused whoever gave that info to The Athletic of trying to "assassinate" Wilson's character.
Skip Bayless had to get his own word in on this and defended his fellow media members while explaining how something like this might happen to the audience. It was actually a helpful and informative segment for those who don't totally get how the process works, a stunning takeaway from a Skip Bayless segment. Then Bayless started drawing on his own experiences as a beat writer, told the viewers he had been in a very similar situation before, and outed his Dallas Cowboys sources who complained to him about their teammates in order to send a message. From the nine-minute mark:
Bayless does note that he doesn't think those guys would care after all these years, and he's probably right, but it's an amusing juxtaposition. He does a great job of explaining how the insider industry works... and immediately names multiple sources, which you obviously are not supposed to do.
You've survived yet another glimpse into the strange mind of Skip Bayless. Congratulations.