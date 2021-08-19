Skip Bayless Wakes Up at 2 A.M. to Work Out, Demands to Know Where LeBron James Is
Everyone who follows basketball even tangentially knows about Skip Bayless' obsession with LeBron James. The Undisputed host has apparently dedicated his life and career to being LeBron's biggest critic. Given he is very well-paid to do just that, there are worse gigs to pursue.
Things have gotten ... a little out of hand, though. This morning, Bayless woke up at 2 a.m. PT to work out. That seems insane on its own, but considering his show airs from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. PT on weekdays, it makes a bit more sense. What didn't make sense was Bayless' caption on the photo he posted of his alarm clock demanding to know where LeBron was. Then yelling at him to wake up.
Bayless wasn't done, though. Oh no, he was not. He later posted not one, but two videos of him extremely sweaty while working out (one of which he later deleted). He talked to the camera throughout. Do you wan to guess what he was talking about? You're right. It was LeBron. If it wasn't posted on his Instagram with 435,000 followers, it may as well have been a video sent straight to Lakers forward.
I am asking this with all the sincerity and care in the world: what is wrong with this man? Not even the most adamant LeBron James fans wake up with thoughts of The King on their mind before literally anything else. Bayless is going way above and beyond the call of his duty as the chief anti-LeBron media analyst.
It's getting weird, man.