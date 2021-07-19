Skip Bayless Dons Movie Critic Hat, Reviews 'Space Jam 2'
Skip Bayless is a man of many talents, even if the utility of those talents is worth debating. He is a talk show host and a hot take artist. He is an entertainer. He is a psychologist. He even likes to try to be a doctor on occasion and try to diagnose injuries suffered on the field of play.
This fine Monday brought a new act from Bayless: movie critique. Space Jam 2 featuring Bayless' sworn enemy, LeBron James, came out this weekend. Bayless watched it. He also watched the original Space Jam to compare. He had thoughts, and the end result was predictable.
A few thoughts. I have not seen Space Jam 2 but it was always going to have a hard time living up to the original because that is the nature of sequel movies. It's especially true in the case of Space Jam, which is in part beloved because of the time period it captured and the nostalgia factor that cannot be recreated with CGI. The same arguments will be made in the far future when Space Jam 3 comes out featuring the next generational superstar.
The other thing that stood out to me from this Bayless segment confirms a suspicion I've long held. This man says truly ridiculous statements every day with a confidence we all wish we had to an extent. But in most, if not all, Bayless rants, there's a throwaway comment or line that I actually agree with, as horrifying as it is to admit. In this case, it comes in the form of Bayless declaring Don Cheadle as one of Hollywood's gems. He is very right. Don Cheadle is awesome and we should all appreciate him.
Anyway, Bayless doesn't like Space Jam 2. Unsurprising news to everybody on this planet. But his respect of Cheadle indicates there may be some hope for him yet when it comes to his movie evaluation.