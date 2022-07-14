Skip Bayless Loves Idea of Trading LeBron James For Kevin Durant
The Kevin Durant trade saga has no end in sight which is bad news for those who quickly grow tired of recycled content and great news for those tasked with squeezing every last drop of juice out of sports news. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe brought on Chris Broussard to touch upon the topic yet again today for Undisputed and talked about a theoretical trade that appears to have originated from Bleacher Report in which the Los Angeles Lakers trade LeBron James to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.
Bayless is a big fan of the idea and gave his reasoning as to why the Lakers should do it and why LeBron should be on board.
It's gotten lost in the shuffle a bit that the Nets actually have a very solid team heading into next season. Banking on Ben Simmons to return to form is a risk but they have a springy big, acquired a quality three-and-D guy in Royce O'Neale, and a bunch of shooters. You put LeBron on that team and that's 50 wins, easily. Add in a presumably rejuvenated Kyrie Irving and that's a squad. Durant probably wouldn't be too happy with the arrangement but there are worse places to end up than the Lakers.
At this point in the Durant trade discourse we can talk ourselves into anything but this does make sense for both sides. Usually agreeing with Skip Bayless is a flashing red flag that you're going down the wrong path, but it doesn't feel like it this time. Strange.