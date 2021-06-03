Even Skip Bayless Has Given Up on the Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are in dire straits, even if they continue to refuse to recognize that. They find themselves down 3-2 in the first round of the 2021 playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are on the verge of another offseason of questions about if they really are a good fit and why, oh why can't a pair of All-NBA wings deliver in the playoffs?
Skip Bayless has been one of their staunchest supporters throughout it all. This is borne more from Bayless' persona as the biggest anti-LeBron media member to ever exist than any actual fandom, but the Clippers will take whatever they can from whoever is willing to give it. After last night's loss, however, even Bayless is out on this team.
The Clippers lost a three-point game that ended with a Leonard air-ball from the corner. There were many moments throughout the fourth quarter in which Los Angeles could have grabbed hold of the lead, but Leonard and George came up short. Again. There's still at least one game left to play, but Bayless isn't buying the program. He's done.
Hats off to Bayless for trying his best with the pandemic nicknames, even if they fell flat.
Steadfast support for LeBron's in-town rivals is, like, the third or fourth biggest talking point for Bayless during the NBA season. So for him to turn his back is somewhat noteworthy. And, for one of the very few times in my young media career, I agree with the man. This team is not fun to watch! It makes no sense they can have this talent and fall flat on their faces time and time again. It isn't interesting even when they win. Doncic and these upstart Mavs, on the other hand... They may not be long for the postseason if they advance past the first round, but at least Doncic is appointment viewing.
Bayless is off the Clippers train. Who else will join him?