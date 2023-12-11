Would You Want Skip Bayless to Hijack Your Funeral?
By Kyle Koster
Apparently this Undisputed commercial has been out for a few weeks but yesterday was the first time I was able to settle in for some prolonged non-RedZone NFL action so it felt new to me. And let's be clear: it's a fantastic spot. Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin go to a burial ceremony at a Los Angeles-area cemetery. It appears they were invited and not doing that dark Wedding Crashers bit because Skip is quickly invited up to the front to do a eulogy for the dearly departed.
For a split-second it appears he's going to address the life and legacy of Uncle Phillip but he quickly pivots to some still-raw Dallas Cowboys pain brought on by consecutive losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. His show hosts seem surprisingly on-board with the tribute more than Phil's confused friends and relatives. The priest is also somewhat into it, perhaps because Bayless keeps it neater and tidier than a Monday A-block.
But can you even imagine? Can you imagine going to a potter's field bracing to say goodbye for the final time to a loved one and Skip Freaking Bayless comes out minutes after posting a selfie of himself in a black suit and Jordans to lament NFC East futures? It'd be wild. I've gone back on forth on if I'd be horrified or exhilarated. The answer is probably both. But I think someone with a less dark sense of humor might take real issue with such a stunt. There could be a confrontation. Then Bayless would have to defeat someone in debate under the shade of a cypress tree. And he'd probably enjoy that.
It's going to be hard to go to a funeral or other dire ceremony now and not at least crane my neck once looking for ol' Skip to come sauntering in. I'll want it and not want it at the same time. And I won't be convinced he isn't showing up until the last shovel-full of dirt has been put back in place.