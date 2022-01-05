Skip Bayless Firmly Believes 48-Year-Old Terrell Owens Could Help Bucs Win Super Bowl
Antonio Brown is no longer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. it is only a matter of time before it becomes official and the Bucs have an open roster spot to fill. Brown's public meltdown came at a particularly poor time for Tampa, who just lost star wideout Chris Godwin to a torn ACL on the eve of embarking upon their title defense.
Mike Evans is still great and Rob Gronkowski remains Tom Brady's Ol' Reliable, but the rest of the options on the roster are varying levels of unproven. Tyler Johnson and Scottie Miller were both on the 2020 championship squad but didn't contribute much. Breshad Perriman was signed in December. Cyril Grayson was a track star in college, not a football player. Tampa has gone from boasting the best receiving corps in the NFL to ... whatever they have now.
Rather predictably, all sorts of characters are emerging from the woodwork to volunteer their services in the pursuit of Brady's eighth championship ring. Terrell Owens threw out his own name as a candidate to be Brown's replacement, and unexpectedly Skip Bayless made the very serious case that Owens could contribute despite being 11 years into retirement and nearing the big 5-0.
"The best shape of any 48-year-old in the world" is certainly relative, isn't it? The Bucs doctors should be accused of malpractice if they give TO a physical and let him on the field.
For all of Bayless' insane takes he spews every day, most of them have a grounding in reality. This one does not. Owens might be in great shape but there is a huge difference between great shape and playing shape. If Brady forcefed him the ball, I'm sure he would produce, but defenses are very likely to ignore the dude who should be in an old folks' home by NFL standards.
On the other hand, it would be tremendous content.