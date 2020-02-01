Drip Bayless Has Reached His Final Form in Miami

Here I am driving Lil Wayne's Lambo away from our South Beach hotel. He let me borrow it for Super Bowl Week. Made me feel like the streets were paved with gold. #WhipBayless. LIL WAYNE JOINS US TOMORROW AT 11 E ON UNDISPUTED LIVE FROM LOOMIS PARK ON SOUTH BEACH. #DripBayless pic.twitter.com/rbNT7kh9SO