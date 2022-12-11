Skip Bayless Experiences Wild Range of Emotions During Cowboys Comeback Win Over Texans

WHAT KIND OF CALL WAS THAT??? PLOWHORSE ZEKE STRAIGHT UP THE MIDDLE??? IF THIS WERE 2016 OR 2017, OK. BUT NO LONGER. COME ON, KELLEN MOORE, YOU'RE MORE CLEVER THAN THAT. GET TONY POLLARD ON THE EDGE. ROLL DAK OUT AND LET HIM FLIP IT TO A A TIGHT END. DISASTER.