Skip Bayless Experiences Wild Range of Emotions During Cowboys Comeback Win Over Texans
The Dallas Cowboys played like a JV team for the first 58 minutes of their matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday, a game in which they were favored by 17 points. But it ultimately did not matter as Dak Prescott marched his team 98 yards down the field to score a go-ahead touchdown with 30 seconds remaining and escaped Houston with a 27-23 win.
Sports media's No. 1 Cowboys fan, Skip Bayless, experienced quite a range of emotions throughout the game. Especially considering it was a regular season game that probably will not mean much as Dallas is the top Wild Card team by a long shot and are equally as far from the NFC East lead. Nothing would have changed with a loss except for how everyone feels about the Cowboys and the way that they won had a similar effect.
Regardless, here's Bayless going through it on Twitter throughout the afternoon.
What a ride.