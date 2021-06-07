Skip Bayless: Clippers' Comeback Over Mavs Bigger Than LeBron James' 2016 Finals Comeback
The Los Angeles Clippers narrowly avoided getting meme'd into oblivion (for now) and defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It took seven games and multiple comebacks, but Kawhi Leonard took his play to another level and made sure his team did not suffer an embarrassing playoff loss for the second year in a row.
That does not change the fact that the Clippers went down 2-0 to start the series and were awfully close to elimination entering Game 6 in a 3-2 hole. Luka Doncic is absolutely good enough to take over like he did, but slow adjustments from Ty Lue and an inability to execute in the fourth quarter from the L.A. roster is why they had to stage a comeback in the first place. The comeback was successful, though, and the Clippers will play the Utah Jazz this week with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line.
Without further ado, here's Skip Bayless explaining why the three-seed Clippers coming back from 2-0 against the six-seed Mavericks is the most impressive comeback in NBA playoff history-- especially more impressive than LeBron James dragging the Cleveland Cavaliers back from 3-1 in the 2016 NBA Finals against the greatest regular season team in history.
Yeah. Whatever initial disbelief you may have felt upon reading the headline will not go away after watching Bayless try to explain it.
It's obviously insane and the sort of take that make people turn off their televisions outright. Playing devil's advocate to the greatness of LeBron is fun (I assume) for Bayless, but it's tough watching him talk in circles like this in what is a not-very-veiled attempt to include LeBron's name in the conversation to generate... controversy? Engagement? Outright anger and spite? I'm unsure what the end goal is at this point.
Anywho, it was only last week that Bayless was entirely out on the Clippers and looked downright depressed about the fact that they were one game away from heading to Cabo for the offseason. How quickly things change. We're one playoff series win away from Bayless floating if these Clippers could beat the '96 Bulls. Can't wait!