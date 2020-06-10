Skip Bayless On the Black Woman Who Raised Him
By Kyle Koster | Jun 10 2020
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have been having more serious conversations than they normally would over the past few weeks. That continued this morning as Bayless revealed some details of his childhood. He spoke of Katie Bell, a black woman who worked for his grandmother in Oklahoma, to whom the job of raising him fell. He spoke of how she became like a mother to him and the lessons she bestowed.
Bayless recalled his trips to church, where he was the only white person, and the compassion he was shown there. He recalled the time his cousin called him the N-word and was given a stern rebuke. It was quite a peek behind the curtain.
In 2018, Bayless wrote a lengthy Facebook post on his tough upbringing. It's a reminder that people are always more complicated than their veneer suggests.