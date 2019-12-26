Skip Bayless Proclaimed Both Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant 'Best Player on the Planet' Within Same Hour By Bobby Burack | Dec 26 2019 Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless came to work prepared today after LeBron James failed to gift the world a satisfying Christmas present in a loss to the Clippers in a legacy-altering, life-defining game. The first-place Lakers' seventh loss out of 31 games was so alarming to Bayless that he spoke the famous five words -- "best player on the planet" -- with conviction. He uttered them so strongly, he even forgot who the topic of his debate was about.

Let's take a look:

1. On today's episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Skip Bayless proclaimed Kevin Durant as the "best player on the planet."

"As long as he is still alive, Kevin Durant is the best player on the planet." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/L0N42VwwfK — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 26, 2019

2. On today's episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Skip Bayless proclaimed Joel Embiid as the "best player on the planet."

"When Embiid decides to play, he is the best player on this planet. He can dominate both ends the way nobody can because he's the guy who is 7-feet-tall and can make 3's." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/QwVpzlsz8j — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 26, 2019

Hmm. So, just so we are all the same page, and nobody is getting it twisted, we can recap. As long as Durant is living, he is the "best player on the planet." When Embiid tries, he is the "best player on the planet." This, of course, all adds up as no way can Embiid try in a lifetime where Durant is breathing.

And, just to make the matter here a little more clear to those still fuzzy, it must be noted, as Bayless points out, Kawhi Leonard is the "best player on the planet."

"Kawhi Leonard is now so good...he's now the best player on the planet." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/A8o0eCZ5vl — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 31, 2019

LeBron looked like he needed some load management tonight as the Lakers lost at home to a Toronto without Lowry, Ibaka or, of course, the NBA Finals MVP who's now the Best Player on the Planet. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 11, 2019

"Last night on full display at Staples Center was the new best player on the planet. I love the New Balance commercial because there's a new King in LA, it's Kawhi Town now." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/8wrlGN4BDC — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 8, 2019

But don't forget, Leonard is "lucky," not the "best player on the planet." Again, duh:

"LeBron deserves 0 votes for best player. LeBron, last season, vacated best player on the planet. ... No. 2 did not seize control of best player on the planet. All he proved to me in the playoffs was he was the luckiest player on the planet." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/Zf39X66mJ7 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 24, 2019

Say what you want about Skip Bayless, the man is consistent. As much as he has used the five words in a row, and tweeted them, he's never mixed them up, done the unthinkable, and used them in reference to one LeBron James.