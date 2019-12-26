Skip Bayless Proclaimed Both Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant 'Best Player on the Planet' Within Same Hour
By Bobby Burack | Dec 26 2019
Skip Bayless came to work prepared today after LeBron James failed to gift the world a satisfying Christmas present in a loss to the Clippers in a legacy-altering, life-defining game. The first-place Lakers' seventh loss out of 31 games was so alarming to Bayless that he spoke the famous five words -- "best player on the planet" -- with conviction. He uttered them so strongly, he even forgot who the topic of his debate was about.
Let's take a look:
1. On today's episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Skip Bayless proclaimed Kevin Durant as the "best player on the planet."
2. On today's episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Skip Bayless proclaimed Joel Embiid as the "best player on the planet."
Hmm. So, just so we are all the same page, and nobody is getting it twisted, we can recap. As long as Durant is living, he is the "best player on the planet." When Embiid tries, he is the "best player on the planet." This, of course, all adds up as no way can Embiid try in a lifetime where Durant is breathing.
And, just to make the matter here a little more clear to those still fuzzy, it must be noted, as Bayless points out, Kawhi Leonard is the "best player on the planet."
But don't forget, Leonard is "lucky," not the "best player on the planet." Again, duh:
Say what you want about Skip Bayless, the man is consistent. As much as he has used the five words in a row, and tweeted them, he's never mixed them up, done the unthinkable, and used them in reference to one LeBron James.