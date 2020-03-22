20 Upbeat Ska Songs to Get You in a Good Mood
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 22 2020
We can all use some cheering up these days. There's scant morsels of sports news and we have zero clue when the games will resume. So, this feels like as good a time as any to bask in an upbeat ska playlist. Imagine a summer day at the Warped Tour or a club show with 1,500 of your closest friends skanking around in circles and having a blast. Truly a halcyon era.
If you want to bump this on Spotify, here you go. Without further ado:
Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Someday I Suppose
Goldfinger - Here in Your Bedroom
Reel Big Fish - Beer
Less Than Jake - All My Best Friends Are Metalheads
Amy Winehouse - Ska EP
Streetlight Manifesto - Everything Went Numb
Spring Heeled Jack - Jolene
Catch 22 - Dear Sergio
Sublime - Don't Push
The Toasters - Don't Let the Bastards Grind You Down
The English Beat - Mirror in the Bathroom
Goldfinger - Superman
Reel Big Fish - Sellout
Save Ferris - The World Is New
Less Than Jake - Look What Happened
Skatune Network - Dammit (Blink 182 cover)
Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Rascal King
Save Ferris - Come on Eileen
The Specials - A Tribute to You Rudy
The Toasters - Dog Eat Dog