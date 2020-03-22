The Big LeadThe Big Lead
20 Upbeat Ska Songs to Get You in a Good Mood

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 22 2020

We can all use some cheering up these days. There's scant morsels of sports news and we have zero clue when the games will resume. So, this feels like as good a time as any to bask in an upbeat ska playlist. Imagine a summer day at the Warped Tour or a club show with 1,500 of your closest friends skanking around in circles and having a blast. Truly a halcyon era.

If you want to bump this on Spotify, here you go. Without further ado:

Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Someday I Suppose

Goldfinger - Here in Your Bedroom

Reel Big Fish - Beer

Less Than Jake - All My Best Friends Are Metalheads

Amy Winehouse - Ska EP

Streetlight Manifesto - Everything Went Numb

Spring Heeled Jack - Jolene

Catch 22 - Dear Sergio

Sublime - Don't Push

The Toasters - Don't Let the Bastards Grind You Down

The English Beat - Mirror in the Bathroom

Goldfinger - Superman

Reel Big Fish - Sellout

Save Ferris - The World Is New

Less Than Jake - Look What Happened

Skatune Network - Dammit (Blink 182 cover)

Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Rascal King

Save Ferris - Come on Eileen

The Specials - A Tribute to You Rudy

The Toasters - Dog Eat Dog