Six Highest-Scoring Major League Baseball All-Star Games Ever
Since 1933 there have been 91 Major League Baseball All-Star Games. (Yes, there were two All-Star Games per Summer from 1959 to 1962.) Throughout those games the American League holds a 46-43-2 advantage over the National League. In what can only be described as a weird coincidence, the AL has won the six highest scoring MLB-All-Star Games.
The teams have combined for 13 runs three times ('62, '79 and '04), 14 runs twice ('02 and '18) and 15 runs once ('94). Here are the only six times the teams have scored more than 15 runs in nearly 100 years.
Find all MLB tickets at our trusted ticket partner TicketSmarter.com today.
16 Runs (Twice): 1983 and 1934
1934: American League 9, National League 7
This was just the second MLB All-Star game ever. The American League used a six-run fifth inning to take an 8-4 lead that they would not relinquish. Cardinals second baseman Frankie Frisch became the first player to homer in two consecutive All-Star Games. The NL wasted Carl Hubbell's excellent start (3 IP, 2H, 6K) which included five consecutive strikeouts of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons and Joe Cronin.
1983: American League 13, National League 3
Fred Lynn won MVP after hitting a grand slam in All-Star Game history as part of a seven-run third inning. All seven of those runs were credited to one-time All-Star pitcher Atlee Hammaker of the San Francisco Giants.
18 Runs: 1949
1949: American League 11, National League 7
Roy Campanella walked once, Don Newsome was saddled with the loss and Larry Doby was a pinch-runner for Joe DiMaggio. Jackie Robinson doubled and scored three runs.
19 Runs: 1992
1992: American League 13, National League 6
Tom Glavine started for the NL and got shelled, giving up nine hits and five runs in 1.2 innings. Ken Griffey Jr. went 3-for-3 at the plate, falling a triple short of a cycle. Cincinnati Reds left fielder Bip Roberts homered in his first and only All-Star Game appearance.
20 Runs: 1954
1954: American League 11, National League 9
Whitey Ford was not singing the blues as he gave up just one hit in three innings. Robin Roberts, who has thrown the 21st most innings in MLB history, matched him through two but the wheels fell off the in the third as the NL broke through with four runs, including the first of Al Rosen's two homers on the day. The AL answered back in the fourth tagging one-time All-Star Sandy Consuegra with five runs on five hits. Both teams would earn a blown saves and Dean Stone of the Washington Senators was credited with the win. Jackie Robinson doubled in his final All-Star appearance.
21 Runs: 1998
1998: American League 13, National League 8
Did the highest scoring game in All-Star history take place at Coors Field in the middle of the Steroid Era? Of course it did. Did it feature home runs by Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez? Of course it did. Roberto Alomar of the Baltimore Orioles also homered and stole a base to win MVP. Starters David Wells and Greg Maddux both went two innings without giving up a run, but 10 of the other 14 pitchers used in the game were credited with one or more earned run. Including Cleveland Indians second year pitcher Bartolo Colon who gave up three runs and earned a blown save and the win.