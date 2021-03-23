Major League Baseball Roundup From Day Sister Jean Was Born Has No Shortage of Delights
To this point we have been able to not rain on the parade of anyone still enjoying the incessant Sister Jean coverage because what good would it do to point out that it's all become a bit ridiculous? This year's Loyola team is just as exciting as the one that made it to the Final Four in 2018 and seeing the Ramblers make a Cinderella run to a national title would be, from a neutral viewpoint, quite enjoyable.
Stat maven Paul Hembekides put Jean's longevity in perspective this morning with a nugget that seems hard to believe. On the day she was born, Babe Ruth drove in two runs for the Boston Red Sox in a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
That got us curious what else was happening in Major League Baseball that day and there's no shortage of additional tidbits to share.
On the day Sister Jean was born, the following things occurred:
- George Sisler drove in the St. Louis Browns' only two runs against the New York Yankees with a dinger. Home Run Baker rapped two doubles for the victorious Yanks while Hank Thormalen outdueled Urban Shocker on the bump.
- Edd Roush and Heinie Groh each collected three hits and the Cincinnati Reds tripled four times in a 7-6 win over the Boston Braves, overcoming an early 4-0 deficit. Charlie Pick hit a leadoff homer for the home team, which saw their hopes squandered with a blown save from Dick "Baldy" Rudolph.
- Ty Cobb moved his average to .378 in the Detroit Tigers' 2-0 shutout over the Philadelphia Athletics. Dutch Leonard worked all nine innings to run Philly starter Rollie Naylor's season record to 2-16.
- The Brooklyn Robins featured a lineup with names such as Ivy Olson, Mack Wheat, and Hi Myers to edge the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-2.
- Shoeless Joe Jackson and Happy Felsh each drove in three runs as the Chicago White Sox steamrolled the Washington Senators, 11-4. Lefty Williams earned his 19th victory of the year.
We're just not naming our athletes like we used to. One wonders if we can ever get back to the rarified air where 48 percent of athletes had names that could stop a person dead in their tracks and ask WHAT with a certain joy and disbelief.