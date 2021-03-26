Silly Dwight Howard Ejection Leads to Hilarious Doc Rivers Interview
Dwight Howard received his championship ring on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Danny Green recieved his too, but he didn't get ejected for one of the silliest altercations in NBA history so we'll just focus on Dwight.
During the first quarter of the Lakers-Sixers game, Howard blocked Montrezl Harrell. Things escalated quickly and pretty much harmlessly from there and Howard would be tossed within 80-seconds of gametime.
First they did some handfighting for position on an inbounds play. Howard was happy to agitate, but Harrell appeared frustrated. It resulted in a double technical.
Then, as the quarter ended, the two headed back to their benches with Howard walking into Harrell. Officials jumped right in and tossed Howard. Unnecessary, but pretty funny. Howard got tossed for a pointless confrontation the same night he got his first championship ring. Just the ultimate Dwight Howard experience.
Between quarters the TNT broadcast spoke with Doc Rivers. Asked about the incident, he said that Howard and Harrell acted like clowns. He then explained he was the second-biggest person the Sixers still had available.
Harrell would go on to have 20 points and eight rebounds, but the Sixers won, 109-101. Danny Green made eight of 12 three-pointers to lead the Sixers.