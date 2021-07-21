Shooting Erupts During NBA Championship Celebrations in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA championship thanks to a 105-98 Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns. After the city's first title in 50 years, fans poured into the streets to celebrate, but the jovial mood was short-lived. A shooting in the heart of downtown Milwaukee marred celebrations.
During the game an estimated 65,000 Bucks fans packed the "Deer District" outside Fiserv Forum and after the contest, the crowd began making its way deeper into downtown. A number of local TV stations set up their live broadcasts of the celebrations on Water Street, just a few blocks away from the arena. Crowds congregated in and around the many bars in the area.
Multiple shots could clearly be heard on local broadcasts at around 12:45 a.m. local time, and they sent the large crowd scrambling in every direction. Police filled the area quickly.
Here's a video of the crowd running:
And the direct aftermath of the shooting:
Hillary Mintz, a reporter from ABC 12 WISN was on-air when shots were fired. You can see video of what happened at this link.
Here's the aftermath:
One person was injured and located on scene while a second victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. One suspect was arrested on scene.